Uhuru welcomes in-laws in Kikuyu marriage rite

By ERIC WAINAINA

The family of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday performed the last traditional marriage ceremony ahead of their eldest son Jomo Kenyatta’s wedding with his girlfriend, Achola Ngobi, that is scheduled to take place in a few weeks’ time.

The ceremony, that was graced by who’s who in the public service as well as corporate and political circles, took place at the family’s rural home at Ichaweri village in Gatundu South, Kiambu County.

Hundreds of locals thronged the family’s home, but sat in a separate compound where they followed the goings-on of the main event on a large screen.

Ms Achola and her family, who included her mother Ms Ruth Ngobi and other relatives led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo, arrived at the home at about 13.50 pm and were received by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

Others who welcomed the in-laws to the ceremony, known as Itara, were former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta and Kiambu Women Representative Ann Nyokabi, who is President Kenyatta’s cousin.

Traditional dancers entertained guests with songs praising the young Kenyatta and his girlfriend’s union which has already undergone two other stages as required by the Kikuyu customs.

ORIGINS OF THE GROOM

President Kenyatta, who had arrived in the homestead shortly after midday, walked to the event’s venue at exactly 14.08 pm accompanied by his uncle Ngengi Muigai and other relatives.

His brother Muhoho Kenyatta then officially invited the guests to the ceremony. Itara is a traditional ceremony where the soon-to-be bride’s family visits the groom’s home to see where their daughter will be staying once she gets married.

Mr Muhoho said the ceremony celebrated the Kenyatta family legacy and heritage.

“Murang’a has come together with Nyanza, Nyanza has come together with Uganda and they have also come together with Kiambu and Nairobi as well,” Mr Muhoho said in reference to the origins of the groom and the bride’s families.

Ms Achola’s father, Mr Richard Ngobi, was born by a father from Murang’a and a mother who hailed from Uganda while her mother is the daughter of former Cabinet minister Odongo Omamo who hails from Bondo in Siaya.

At 4.25 pm, the First Lady took Ms Achola’s mother to the main house to be shown where her daughter will be staying after her wedding.