Uneasy calm back at St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil
Monday January 8 2018
Uneasy calm is slowly returning to St Mary’s Mission Hospital in Gilgil, Nakuru County, after days of tension and violent confrontations due to a property ownership battle.
The confrontations saw a vehicle torched and operations paralysed at the institution.
A spot check at the facility on Sunday indicated that uneasy calm is returning and patients were receiving treatment.
A nurse at the hospital who sought anonymity disclosed that operations are back to normal, adding that they were seeing patient.
“Operations at the hospital have returned to normal and the public wishing to seek medical attention should not be worried,” she said.
POLICE INTERVENED
More than five armed police officers could be seen patrolling the facility while others guarded the entrance.
On Friday police intervened to quell the tension that had built up at the troubled facility located at Elementaita, on the busy Nakuru-Nairobi highway, after the staff paralysed services for fears of forceful eviction by the new management.
Gilgil sub-county security team which was led by deputy County Commissioner Mithike Ndambuki held a two-hour meeting with the workers at the premises aimed at restoring normalcy at the hospital.
This was after they received information that some staff had decided to take away hospital property before the new management takes over.
Mr Ndambuki further disclosed that the planned eviction could not be executed after the staff obtained another court order restraining the new management from evicting or dismissing them.
RESUME DUTY
After the meeting between workers and the police, it was resolved that the workers would go back to their respective departments and resume their duties as police provided security.
On Friday operations at the hospital were grounded for hours as relatives transferred their patients from the hospital following rising tension.
Tension grew after information spread that the Assumption Sisters of Nairobi, a group of Catholic nuns embroiled in a legal tussle with an American Missionary priest, Dr Bill Fryda, over the ownership of the hospital, had planned to evict them on Friday morning.