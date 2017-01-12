University staff to go on strike in a week over pay

By FAITH NYAMAI

Public university lecturers and workers have issued a seven-day strike notice saying they will go on strike if their demands are not met.

Universities Staff Academic Union (Uasu) and Kenya University Staff Union (Kusu) officials issued the notice Thursday over failure by the government to implement the 2013-2017 collective bargaining agreement.

Uasu National Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga and KUSU Secretary-General Charles Mukhwaya said the industrial action will involve all members at 33 public universities.

Dr Mukhwaya said the last time university workers were awarded a salary increase was in 2010.

The two unions claim the government is not committed to talks.

The unions issued the notice a day after talks between them and the universities’ management collapsed.

