University students charged with kidnapping boy

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two university students were charged Tuesday with kidnapping a boy and demanding a Sh500,000 ransom from his mother.

Levis Oduor and Edwin Benson Ogalla were charged with kidnapping, attempting to kill and demanding money with menaces.

They allegedly kidnapped the boy on December 4.

Mr Oduor, the prosecution told Senior Principal Magistrate Joyce Gandani, is a repeat offender and that he is also the victim's cousin.

The prosecutor opposed the release of the two on bond pending the hearing and determination of the case.

“The two suspects will interfere with the witnesses in this case most of whom are relatives of the victim and the accused,” the magistrate heard.

The two suspects denied three charges of attempting to kill the boy by hitting his head against the wall and strangling him.

Mr Oduor was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Hospital, where he had allegedly taken the boy for treatment.

Police said Mr Oduor led officers to Mr Ogalla’s house, where they had allegedly detained the boy, aged between six and seven years, for 10 days.