By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

Police and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers are looking for three university students and a tour guide who went missing on Saturday in Aberdare forest, Nyandarua County.

Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich said the four were among a group of 60 people on a hiking excursion in the forest on Saturday.

The OCPD said police are doing all they can to find the missing hikers.

The missing students have been identified as Rachel Ng'endo, Kelvin Kimani and Eunice Wanjiru while the tour guide is Joseph Mwangi.

Residents at the Geta chief's offices in Nyandarua County after four hikers went missing in Aberdare National Park on October 8, 2016. PHOTO | STEVE NJUGUNA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The excursion was organised by a Nairobi-based tour company and police say it was drizzling when the four went missing.

The group realised the four were missing after they assembled at the departure point in Geta, Kipipiri.

Some of the hikers are in Geta assisting in the search while the rest have returned to Nairobi.