University students, tour guide go missing in Aberdare forest
Monday October 10 2016
Police and Kenya Wildlife Service rangers are looking for three university students and a tour guide who went missing on Saturday in Aberdare forest, Nyandarua County.
Kipipiri OCPD Charles Rotich said the four were among a group of 60 people on a hiking excursion in the forest on Saturday.
The OCPD said police are doing all they can to find the missing hikers.
The missing students have been identified as Rachel Ng'endo, Kelvin Kimani and Eunice Wanjiru while the tour guide is Joseph Mwangi.
The excursion was organised by a Nairobi-based tour company and police say it was drizzling when the four went missing.
The group realised the four were missing after they assembled at the departure point in Geta, Kipipiri.
Some of the hikers are in Geta assisting in the search while the rest have returned to Nairobi.
Two helicopters, from Kenya Forest Service and the police, are assisting in the search.