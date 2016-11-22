UoN denies quack doctor was its medical student

Tuesday November 22 2016

Mr Ronald Kiprotich Melly (centre) a quack who worked at Meteitei Hospital in Nandi is led away after he was questioned by Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board chief Daniel M. Yumbya (left) and police officers in Nairobi on November 21, 2016. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

By EUNICE KILONZO
The University of Nairobi has denied that Ronald Kiprotich Melly, the quack doctor who was hired and eventually promoted by the Health ministry, was its medical student.

This contradicts the data, seen by the Nation, on his application forms to the medical board showing that he has an undergraduate medical degree awarded in 2014 by the university.

The 28-year-old fake doctor, who is believed to have well-connected relatives, on Monday confessed that he had treated patients, performed surgery and delivered babies by caesarean section even though he is not a doctor.

Mr Melly, the medical superintendent of Meteitei Sub-County Hospital in Nandi, is believed to be the grandson of the late Ezekiel Barng’etuny, a successful businessman and powerful Moi-era politician from the same area.

He was arrested at the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board offices, where he had been tricked to believe he was going to renew his “permanent” medical licence.

