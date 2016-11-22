UoN denies quack doctor was its medical student

By EUNICE KILONZO

The University of Nairobi has denied that Ronald Kiprotich Melly, the quack doctor who was hired and eventually promoted by the Health ministry, was its medical student.

This contradicts the data, seen by the Nation, on his application forms to the medical board showing that he has an undergraduate medical degree awarded in 2014 by the university.

The 28-year-old fake doctor, who is believed to have well-connected relatives, on Monday confessed that he had treated patients, performed surgery and delivered babies by caesarean section even though he is not a doctor.

Mr Melly, the medical superintendent of Meteitei Sub-County Hospital in Nandi, is believed to be the grandson of the late Ezekiel Barng’etuny, a successful businessman and powerful Moi-era politician from the same area.