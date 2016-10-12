Ouko urges Parliament to use audit reports to allocate funds to ministries, counties
Wednesday October 12 2016
Auditor-General Edward Ouko has asked Parliament to block budgetary allocations to ministries and counties that fail to account for funds.
Mr Ouko challenged Parliament to use audit reports to ensure funds are properly managed and utilised.
“The audit reports should be a constant reference when Parliament is apportioning funds," he said.
He said allocating funds to a ministry or county basing on how they utilised money allocated to them previously would improve service delivery.
Mr Ouko was speaking Wednesday during the launch of the Guide to Understanding National and County Audit Reports at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi.