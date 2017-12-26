By KENNEDY KIMANTHI

A Venezuelan national was on Christmas Day arrested with 2.5 kilogrammes of cocaine at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers found two packets of the substance sealed in a false bottom slot of Medina Paez Maria Artmelis’s suitcase.

SH8M

The suspect will spend two days in cells and is expected in court on Wednesday.

He had arrived at JKIA aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane from Addis Ababa on a tourist visa.

KRA Customs and Border Control Commissioner Julius Musyoki said the substance with a street value of Sh8 million was seized during a routine cargo inspection..

“The attempt by the Venezuelan drug trafficker to smuggle such a sizeable cocaine package we believe was based on a mistaken view that the security agencies guard at the airport would be low,” Mr Musyoki said.

“However, we are all operating on a red-alert mode through the festive season and beyond to guarantee national security.”

ALERT

The operation by KRA officials was done in conjunction with Directorate of Criminal Intelligence, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service and Kenya Airports Authority officials.

It is part of an ongoing high alert security management strategy over the festive season and beyond.

The officials said the drug was handed over to Anti-Narcotics Police unit for further investigations.