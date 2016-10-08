Visit by Zuma confirms Kenya as a trade magnet

When President Jacob Zuma arrives in Nairobi on Monday, it will mark a turning point in Kenya-South Africa relations.

As the inaugural occasion for a sitting South African leader’s state visit, the event promises to recalibrate relations between the two pivot economies in eastern and southern Africa.

President Zuma was among the heads of state and government who attended the sixth Tokyo International Conference on Africa’s Development in Nairobi two months ago but that was a multilateral visit.

Similarly, President Uhuru Kenyatta has not made a state visit to South Africa outside of events such as the 2013 funeral of freedom icon Nelson Mandela, last year’s African Union summit and the sixth Forum on China Africa Cooperation summit.

Former President Mwai Kibaki visited South Africa in 2003 but this was not reciprocated by President Thabo Mbeki.

Zuma’s visit is primed to discuss trade, security and immigration matters.

Deals around smoother visa issuance and counterterrorism are likely to be announced as would statements on joint efforts for peace in trouble spots like South Sudan and Burundi.

Important as these may be, there are other geopolitical factors that can be read into the tour.

It signals a high-level decision by strategists to engage Kenya in furthering South African foreign policy beyond immigration and counterterrorism.

The question of why it has taken 22 years since the fall of apartheid for an official visit by a South African head of state can be posed.

It is an open secret that relations have not been at their best for years.

The Daniel Moi regime’s lukewarm support for the African National Congress during the liberation struggle meant relations kicked off on an uncertain footing after the end of apartheid and the first multi-racial elections in 1994.

This stands in contrast to ties with Uganda and Tanzania.

DETENTE

In more recent times, there have been incidents galore that point to schisms in the relations.

When Kenya was hit by the 2007-2008 post-election violence, South Africa offered current vice-president Cyrille Ramaphosa and Rev Desmond Tutu as mediators only for President Kibaki’s Party of National Unity to rebuff the offer.

Indeed, it has largely been perceived that the ANC is close to veteran opposition figure Raila Odinga.

When President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were hauled to the International Criminal Court to face crimes against humanity charges, South Africa initially supported the indictments, changing only after AU took a collective anti-ICC position.

When South Africa fronted current AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2012, Kenya threw its weight behind former chairman Jean-Ping of Gabon.

It is understood that Kenya backed Ping to garner the Francophone vote for AUC vice chairperson Erastus Mwencha.

Coincidentally, Zuma’s visit comes in the wake of President Kenyatta’s announcement of a bid by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed for the AUC chairperson position.

It is feasible that South Africa’s support will be sought.

Perhaps, the first major rapprochement was reached in June last year when Ramaphosa visited Kenya in a damage-control effort after the March xenophobic attacks.

Ramaphosa’s visit was particularly poignant because he was bestowed the honour to directly speak to Kenyans at the Madaraka Day fete.

It symbolised the thawing of antipathy, considering Ramaphosa’s peace-making entreaties in 2008 had embarrassed South Africa.

It would appear that the finer details of Zuma’s visit were refined when he and President Kenyatta held talks on the sidelines of Ticad VI.

More importantly, Nairobi’s hosting of Ticad must have alerted South Africa about the rising significance of Kenya as a magnet for global powers.

Unencumbered by the ICC cases that made it a pariah state, Kenya’s international stature has shot up in the last two years.

The country has hosted heads of state from the US, Turkey, Israel, South Korea, India, Italy and China.

KEY AGENDAS

As a leader among equals on the continent, South Africa is in competition with traditional and emerging powers for trade and investment opportunities.

South African strategists are keen to climb up the ladder from being the fifth largest exporter to Kenya.

President Zuma’s visit is therefore indicative of his country’s intent to compete with global powers for relevance in Kenya and eastern Africa.

Kenya and South Africa have long positioned themselves as gateways to the continent, a competitive narrative often imbued with geostrategic angling.

An entente between presidents Zuma and Kenyatta would perhaps indicate willingness to work in partnership rather than in zero-sum competitive terms.

The visit also boosts Kenya on the regional front where her dominant position is facing challenge, from the collapse of the so-called EAC “coalition of the willing” to the cooling off of close ties with neighbours, particularly Tanzania.

It is understood that one of the highlights of the visit would be the launch of the Kenya-South Africa joint Commission of cooperation which, though formed in 2007, has been largely latent.

A key consideration would be how to enhance South African entities looking to do business in Kenya, often as a springboard for their regional operations.

South African economic diplomacy strategists appreciate that a foothold for their firms in Kenya is crucial for their penetration of the EAC market.

There have been concerns that South African companies seeking to invest in Kenya face barriers, including the accusations of certain Kenyan companies ring-fencing their market against competition.

To this end, it is expected that the Progressive Business Forum — a strong lobby allied to the ANC — would accompany Zuma.

It is likely that our private firms, led by an increasingly assertive Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Kenya Private Sector Alliance, would be on hand to negotiate with their South African counterparts.

For Kenya, the concern would be how to balance trade with South Africa.

Kenya exports goods valued at $6 billion to South Africa yet her imports total $175 billion.

VISA APPLICATIONS

With regards to South Sudan, Kenya has always felt that South Africa’s involvement is a challenge in its sphere of influence.

South Africa’s intervention has been seen as supplanting the work of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

In the case of Somalia, Kenya expects South Africa to play a larger role.

Observers will therefore be looking to see if these issues are broached in the joint communique.

On immigration, South Africa started enforcing a new and stringent visa regulations regime devised to curb abuse of the system, thanks to a multiplicity of factors.

Top on the agenda was the drive to stem the flood of nationals from Asia and other African countries.

Issues ranging from child trafficking to employees preferring cheaper labour from other African countries also influenced the decision.

The South African Government responded with a variety of approaches, all underlined by tight controls: visa application fees was raised, clearance documents requirements for all calibres of applicants were increased, extension of visa application processes.

While the measures targeted illegal immigrants, it had unintended consequences as genuine applicants such as academics and students, tourists and businesspeople were roped in.

Apart from complaints from other governments, South African institutions such as universities, tourism firms and other businesses weighed in leading to piecemeal, country-to-country re-negotiation.

Kenya voiced concern and threatened to retaliate, triggering a flurry of diplomatic negotiations.