For seven weeks, thousands of families in Samburu suffered from hunger due to delays in the distribution of the food.

The new stock of 8,000 bags of maize was bought from the North Rift after the previous batch was condemned.

WFP on Monday said it received test results of samples of a second batch of maize taken from the Maralal National Cereals and Produce Board depot.

By GODFREY OUNDOH

The World Food Programme will start distributing relief to famine-stricken families in Samburu County this week.

WFP will partner with the devolved government in the distribution that begins on Wednesday.

Maize, beans and cooking oil are among the items that are to be given to the affected families, especially in the northern part of the county. Families in lowland areas of Samburu North and West sub-counties are also targeted.

NCPB depot manager Sammy Mutai Kipng’etich said the board brought in new maize supplies to end the blame-game.

“We received 10,000 new bags of maize. We will be releasing 8,000 bags to the county government as we keep the rest for emergencies,” he added.

UNFIT FOR CONSUMPTION

He said the rejected maize had been returned to Nakuru and Nyandarua depots and clarified that it was not unfit for consumption but it was not the grade one type.

WFP communication officer Martin Karimi said the agency partnered with SGS, an international quality analysis firm to perform tests on the maize.

“We need to be assured that the quality of the food is good,” he said.

Last Thursday, Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal made the announcement rejecting the 8,000 bags of maize bought from the NCPB.

The county government condemned the maize delivered to NCPB stores in Maralal early last month as unfit for consumption.

The maize had been lying at the depot for six weeks.

Governor Lenolkulal said results of tests on the maize showed it fell below the minimum standards required for consumption.

Mr Lenolkulal accused NCPB of selling contaminated maize to the county government.