By WANJOHI GITHAE

Archbishop (rtd) Eliud Wabukala prepares to face Members of Parliament in the New Year for vetting in the last and perhaps the most difficult hurdle in his quest to head the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The soft spoken man of God may expect to face tough questioning by MPs keen to finally install an individual able to spearhead the war against corruption.

By nominating Dr Wabukala and forwarding his name to Parliament for vetting, President Kenyatta must have been looking out for a person who easily commands the respect of Kenyans across the political divide to take over a job which has claimed the careers and reputations of previous holders of that office.

As an individual who has served as head of Anglican Church in Kenya, it is therefore expected that the retired archbishop will not have any skeletons unlike his predecessors who have been hounded out of office, effectively derailing the fight against corruption, which is perhaps one of the single biggest obstacles to President Kenyatta’s re-election bid.

MPs will no doubt want to review Dr Wabukala’s stint as chairman of the Kenya National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee, another body created purposely to aid in the fight against the vice.

The committee was established in 2004 by then President Mwai Kibaki to spearhead anti-corruption education, attitude and culture change.

Dr Wabukala was first appointed to head the committee in 2009 by President Kibaki. He was reappointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014.

A closer look at government budget estimates reveal that the committee has been allocated approximately Sh498 million in the last three financial years.

In a Gazette notice of 2014, President Kenyatta required the committee to develop policies for strengthening the campaign against corruption; establish a strategic framework for the nationwide campaign against corruption and develop indices for regular monitoring and evaluation of the anti-corruption campaign and publicly report on the progress made in the campaign.

FIGHT AGAINST GRAFT

It was also mandated to identify and engage partners in developing a mechanism for their effective participation in the campaign against corruption and to also develop a mechanism for engaging strategic stakeholders and the public to evolve a strong anti-corruption culture and participate in the fight against the vice.

“Identify and facilitate mobilisation of resources required to achieve the goals and objectives of the campaign and carry out such other functions as may be necessary or incidental to the success of the campaign,” further read the notice.

In the 2013/2014 financial year, the committee spent Sh91.6 million while in the following financial year, it was allocated Sh151 million.

The figure was reduced to Sh117.6 million in the 2015/2016 financial year.

During the current financial year, the committee has been allocated Sh138 million.

Dr Wabukala feels that the committee has delivered on its mandate since Kenyans are more vigilant against corruption.

“It was set up to create awareness. By the time the committee was started, Kenyans were not able to talk about corruption openly. The campaign has enabled people to talk about corruption and, instead of saying a cup of tea, they mention it by name,” he says.

POWERS TO FIGHT

He adds that the committee’s work is now being felt across the country.

“At the moment people are being synthetised to take interest in projects that government funds in their local areas and form project committees to oversee their implementation. The people are encouraged to follow the budgetary and implementation process. We have county oversight committees in 22 counties spread across the country. We can say we are doing a good job,” he said

Dr Joshua Kivuva, a University of Nairobi lecturer, says Dr Wabukala is the right person for the job.

“We need more than just a human element. We need something akin to a miracle. Towards that end then Wabukala is the right person because if there is someone Kenyans may have confidence in because he has access to God then that is the man,” he says.

He argues that the former ACK head’s chairmanship of the anti-graft steering committee may not haunt him during the vetting process because he had no real powers to fight graft.