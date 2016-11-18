Wangethi Mwangi sworn in as member of media commission

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

A former Nation Media Group (NMG) Editorial Director Wangethi Mwangi has been sworn-in as a member of the Media Complaint Commission (MCC) at the High Court.

Mr Mwangi was appointed to the commission by Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and Technology Joe Mucheru on September 6, this year for a term of three years.

He was sworn-in by Justice James Wakiaga at a brief ceremony attended by the Chairman Mr Timothy Kariuki, an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

Another member of MCC, Henry Omusundi Maina, was also sworn in.

The commission was created under Section 31 of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Act 2013.

Mr Kariuki said the commissions’ functions will be to mediate or adjudicate over disputes between the Government, the public and Media houses.

“Besides the government and public, the MCC will also resolve intra-media or ethical issues amongst the various media houses,” Mr Kariuki said.

The commission will also ensure journalists maintain high standards of professionalism and strict observance and adherance of the code of regulations by all the stake holders in the media industry.

The commission will also hear appeals arising from disputes determined by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).