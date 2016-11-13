Ruto warns Raila over military

By BARNABAS BII

More by this Author

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday warned Cord leader Raila Odinga to keep off military matters.

“Political leaders should not involve themselves in military issues especially on the deployment or recall of our soldiers on peace missions,” said Mr Ruto in Kesses Sub-County, Uasin Gishu.

He defended President Uhuru Kenyatta over the decision to withdraw Kenya’s peacekeeping soldiers from Africa’s youngest nation — South Sudan.

Mr Ruto noted that the Kenya Defence Forces matters rested solely with the Head of State, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and not political leaders out to seek political mileage.

“The President is the commander of the armed forces and has the right to take decisions that are fit for the country,” added the DP, noting that the Head of State cannot rely on outsiders when making decisions on security matters.

Mr Ruto said the presidential decision had been informed by the National Security Council and other experts and that the issue should not be politicised.

PULLED OUT TROOPS

Mr Odinga last week criticised the manner in which President Kenyatta pulled out the troops from South Sudan, noting that it would open a diplomatic row with the international community.

Mr Odinga termed the pullout ill-advised, arguing that the international community had helped in Kenya’s development agenda and the war on terror.

Last week, Kenya started to withdraw over 1,000 soldiers from Juba, with the first batch of 100 arriving in Nairobi on Tuesday .

The pullout follows the dismissal of Lieutenant-General Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki as the force commander of the United Nations PeaceKeeping Mission in South Sudan.

On Thursday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Monicah Juma told off UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and announced that Kenya would not work with the global body’s peacekeeping department. She also accused the UN secretariat of “disrespect” and bureaucratic arrogance, saying the move by Mr Ban was an “insult to us”.

PROPOSED REGIONAL PROTECTION

“We know that some people were not happy with an African commander at the helm of the force. It boils down to that,” said Dr Juma in an exclusive interview with the Nation.

She said Kenya would not send its soldiers to the proposed regional protection force for South Sudan, recently formed by the UN Security Council to join the roughly 12,000 UN peacekeepers serving there with a special mandate of protecting civilians.

“Why do they single out Lt-Gen Ondieki if it is the structure that is wrong? If they have attributed failure to all the levels, why was our soldier made the sacrificial lamb?” she asked, referring to a special investigation report commissioned by the UN secretary-general.

Dr Juma said Kenya had not received the UN report that recommended the dismissal of Lt-Gen Ondieki.

It all started on July 11, when South Sudanese troops allied to President Salva Kiir went on the rampage after winning a battle against his former Vice-President-turned rebel leader Riek Machar.

They stormed Terrain Hotel in the capital Juba, which is popular with foreigners, in one of the worst targeted attacks on aid workers in South Sudan’s three-year civil war.

The soldiers are said to have raped foreign women, singling out Americans.

Dr Juma said that before and after the raid, South Sudan had been hit by a wave of attacks on civilians — including at the presidential palace — but the UN has not investigated the cases.