Kenya Airways: We expect limited flight hitches
Tuesday December 6 2016
Kenya Airways has said it is expecting minimal flight cancellations and delays.
In a press statement posted on its Twitter page, so far “88 flights have taken off from across the network by 6pm. We continue to manage the few disrupted flights and are advising the affected guests directly”.
The post further read that the technical team is also addressing the firm's efficiency.
At 1pm, the company announced that there will be delays because of a go-slow by some of the technicians.
At that time 51 of the 58 scheduled flights departed.