Tanzanian President John Magufuli has warned contractors working in Kenya of being blacklisted if they do shoddy work in the country.

Speaking during the launch of the Southern Bypass in Nairobi, the Tanzanian leader argued the shared vision between the two countries means the roads they build must be of high standards.

"We in East Africa are determined to just work, and nothing else," he said.

"I want to see the quality of the road as I see it here to remain the way it is. If it gets any defect, it should be repaired immediately...because that is how you build your reputation," he said.

Speaking at the same event, President Uhuru Kenyatta said road-expansion programmes initiated by both countries will contribute to development in East Africa.

"We continue to push our ministers to make sure the projects we are working on are completed.

"This development projects are useful.... Our duty is, instead of dividing [the people who live on boundaries] we should give them infrastructure that will bring them together. Because that is the East African spirit," said President Kenyatta.

The two leaders spoke with the same tone as on Monday, when they argued Kenya and Tanzania are like siblings and sought to dispel rumours that the two countries were drifting apart since Magufuli was elected.

The Tanzanian leader has been on a purge of corruption, instilling discipline in the public service, and has established various austerity programmes, including limiting luxury travels by public officials using taxpayers' money.

The Southern Bypass road project is funded through a loan from China Road and Bridge Corporation.

The bypass is 28km long and is expected to ease traffic congestion in the Nairobi area, especially for long-haul transporters.