By NICHOLAS KOMU

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has assured that the marking of the ongoing secondary school national examinations will be under tight scrutiny.

Speaking in Nyeri town during the opening of exam containers, the CS said military precision will be put in place to ensure credible results are delivered at the end of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

The exams have been conducted using a new system introduced by Dr Matiang’i to curb exam cheating which has been witnessed in past examinations. The CS noted that principals across the country have raised concerns regarding the credibility of the marking system.

However, some head teachers are concerned are that they have abided with the tough regulations but there could be a plot to favour some students during the marking of the exams.

“We have done our part diligently and we hope the same will be done in the marking and the entry of marks into the system,” said St Mary’s Boys’ School principal, Brother Peter Kombe.

Dr Matiang’i however assured that the belt will be tightened during the marking of the papers.

“Get it from me, frankly you see me at containers at 5 am everyday do not imagine we will drop the ball at marking. We are going to manage that process with military precision,” said Dr Matiang’i while addressing principals in Nyeri town.

The CS further said that no cheating has taken place so far during the ongoing exams maintaining that the remaining papers will be done under heavy supervision.

“The 2016 exam has not leaked and will not leak,” he said.