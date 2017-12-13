‘Elections’ and ‘IEBC results’ top Kenya Google search
Wednesday December 13 2017
Kenya elections and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have been revealed by Google as the most searched terms in Kenya this year.
Aside from politics, Kenyans were interested about the lectures' strike.
This year, lectures at public universities downed their tools for five months. The strike was called off last week
Other terms that made to the top ten trending searches include 'Mayweather verses McGregor Fight', 'Confederations Cup', 'Africa Cup of Nations 2017', 'Zimbabwe coup', 'Hurricane Irma', 'Easter 2017','Catalonia Independence' and 'Ramadan 2017'.
In the county list category, IEBC remained top of the trending searches in Kisumu, Mombasa and Eldoret.
MWAI KIBAKI
Former President Mwai Kibaki topped the list of the most searched prominent person followed by Embakasi East MP Babo Owino.
IEBC Chief Executive officer Ezra Chiloba was the third most searched person.
Kenyans also went to Google and searched the deaths of former NTV presenter Janet Kanini , Nicholas Biwott, Former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery, Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua and IEBC ICT manager Chis Musando.
Other personalities that to the top ten are former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe and Nairobi business man Jimi Wanjigi.
“The phrase 'Tibim', morphed into a political slogan was also among the trending searches,” said Google public relations officer Dorothy Ooko.
GAMBIA
The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education 2017 results, the Nasa coalition, Jubilee party, the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the presidential results made it to the most searched trends.
“Gambia also attracted attention of Kenyans online emerging the second most trending search after the country held her first parliamentary elections since the new president, Adama Barrow ascended to power ending Yahya Jammeh’s 22 year rule,” said Ms Ooko.
"How to get pregnant', 'How to lose weight' and 'How to lose belly fat' featured in the 'How to...' list of top searches.
Kenyan Googlers also searched 'Guillain Barré Syndrome' and 'Cholera'.
“Football dominated the county searches with Chelsea being the top trending team in Mombasa and Eldoret while Arsenal being the favourite in Kisumu County,” said Ms Ooko
In the global searches, Hurricane Irma topped the list while Matt Lauer was the most trending personality.
Here is the list of top searched trends:
Top Trending Searches
IEBC Results
- Gambia
- KCPE 2017 results
- Despacito
- Tibim
- Nasa Coalition
- Jubilee Party
- Nasa flag bearer
- Standard Gauge Railway (SGR)
Presidential results
Trending people
Mwai Kibaki
- Babu Owino
- Ezra Chiloba
- Janet Kanini
- Nicholas Biwott
- Robert Mugabe
- Joseph Nkaissery
- Nderitu Gachagua
- Jimmy Wanjigi
Chris Msando
Trending events
Kenya Elections
- Lecturers’ Strike
- Mayweather vs McGregor Fight
- Confederations Cup
- Africa Cup of Nations 2017
- Zimbabwe coup
- Hurricane Irma
- Easter 2017
- Catalonia independence
Ramadan 2017
Trending sports personalities
Alvaro Morata
- Romelu Lukaku
- Philippe Coutinho
- Nemanja Matić
- Ivan Perisic
- Thomas Lemar
- Cheick Tiote
- Antonio Conte
- Dennis Oliech
- Floyd Mayweather
Trending entertainment searches
Despacito
Odi dance
Bazokizo
Zilipendwa
Shape Of You
Nyashinski Malaika
Big Brother Naija
Bet Awards 2017
Eunice Njeri Wedding
Beyonce Twins
Trending health searches
Guillain-Barré (GB) syndrome
How to lose weight
How to lose belly fat
How to get pregnant
Cholera
Trending “what is... list”
What is Sarahah
What is a Pangolin
What is Bitcoin
What is Biology
What is Covfefe
What is old and new at the same time
What is Happening in Zimbabwe
- What is the meaning of Tibim
- What is Pesalink
What is IEBC
Trending “How to...list”
- How to check KCPE results online
How to file KRA returns
How to make pancakes
How to write an application letter
How to lose belly fat
How to make money online
How to bake a cake
How to create a website
How to get pregnant
How to write a report