Nairobi residents and visitors will encounter temporary road closures and parking restrictions tomorrow for the annual Standard Chartered Marathon, city officials said.

The marathon begins at 6.50 am at the Nyayo Stadium and roads used for the marathon including Mombasa road, Uhuru highway, Forest Road, Hailes Selasie avenue and University way will be closed from 11pm Saturday to Sunday 1pm.

In a statement to newsroom, the National Police Service Traffic Department said, "All road users are advised to drive carefully and obey traffic signals which will be given by traffic officers and they should obey any signage along the various roads.”

Nairobi Traffic Commandant, Mr Leonard Katana said the following parking slots will be available, Komatsu, NIC Bank along Masaba road, Nakumatt Mega and along Baricho road.

According to the race organisers, traffic on the roads before 6.30 am is expected to be light.

Aside from the marathon, the event includes a half marathon, 10K, wheelchair race and family fun run.

An estimated 30,000 runners will participate in the marathon.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following road closures and diversions will be implemented by city officials on Sunday October 30.

From the City Centre

To Westlands, Kileleshwa - Vehicles should use Globe Cinema Roundabout, Kipande and OjijoRds.

To Muthaiga, Kiambu, Thika - Vehicles should use Globe Cinema Roundabout, Muranga Rd. Limuru Rd is also accessible.

To the J.K. airport, Machakos, Mombasa - Vehicles should use Landhies Rd, Jogoo Rd, Outer Ring Rd.

To Karen via Westlands - Vehicles should use Globe Cinema Roundabout, Kipande and OjijoRds, Waiyaki Way, James Gicheru Rd.

To Karen via Langata - Vehicles should useLandhies Rd, Lusaka Rd, Dunga Rd, cross the Uhuru Highway on the flyover to South ‘C’, Langata Rd.

From Westlands, Parklands

Into the city centre - Vehicles should use KipandeRds and Globe Cinema Roundabout.

To Karen - Vehicles should use Waiyaki Way/James Gicheru Rd. or Riverside Dr.

To Langata - Vehicles should use Riverside Dr, Arboretum, Statehouse Rd, Mbagathi way, Langata Rd.

To the J.K. airport, Machakos, Mombasa - Vehicles should use Ngara Rd, Landhies Rd, Jogoo Rd, Outer Ring Rd.

From Hurlingham, Kileleshwa, Nairobi Hill

Into the City Centre - Vehicles should use Statehouse Rd, Arboretum Dr and Riverside Dr, then Kipande Rd and Globe Cinema roundabout.

To the J.K. airport, Machakos, Mombasa - Vehicles should use Mbagathi Way, Mohoho Ave (in South ‘C’), cross the Uhuru Highway to the Industrial area, Dunga Rd, Dar Es Salaam Rd, Enterprise Rd.

From Langata

Into the City Centre - Vehicles should use Langata Rd. Mbagathi Way, Valley Rd, State House Rd, Arboretum Dr. and Riverside Dr, then Kipande Rd and Globe Cinema roundabout.

To the J.K. airport, Machakos, Mombasa via South ‘C’ - Vehicles should use Langata Rd, Mohoho Rd (in South ‘C’), cross the Uhuru Highway to the Industrial area, Dunga Rd, Dar Es Salaam Rd, Enterprise Rd, Mombasa Rd.

From Karen

Into the City Centre via Westlands Vehicles should use James Gicheru Rd. (through Lavington) and Waiyaki way or Arboretum Dr. and Riverside Dr, then Kipande Rd and Globe Cinema roundabout.

From Karen

To the J.K. airport, Machakos, Mombasa - Vehicles should use Langata Rd, Mohoho Rd (in South ‘C’), cross the Uhuru Highway to the Industrial area, Dunga Rd, Dar Es Salaam Rd, Enterprise Rd, Mombasa Rd.

From Embakasi, Machakos, Mombasa

Into the Industrial area - Vehicles should use Mombasa Rd, Enterprise Rd.

Into the City - Vehicles should use Mombasa Rd, Outer Ring Road, JogooRd,Landhies Rd.

To Westlands, Parklands - Vehicles should use Jomo Kenyatta airport Rd, Outer ring Rd. Thika Highway.

To South ‘C’, Langata, Nairobi Hill, Kileleshwa - Vehicles should use Mombasa Rd, Enterprise Rd, Dar Es Salaam Rd, Dunga Rd, cross the Uhuru Highway on the flyover to South ‘C’, Muhoho Rd, Langata Rd. Mbagathi Way.

To Thika, Nakuru - Vehicles should use the Eastern bypass.