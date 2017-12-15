Why Kenyans have little to smile about this Christmas

By NATION TEAM

The recent spate of road accidents that has claimed tens of lives appears to be putting a damper on the festive mood that is gradually gaining its tempo in the country.

Those interviewed by the Nation say road carnage is their greatest fear as festivities start.

“As people plan to travel with families, there is uncertainty on our roads,” says Mombasa resident Rustam Talasam.

Government statistics indicate that at least 150 people have died on Kenyan roads in the past two weeks. The surge in deaths has caused State agencies to be on high alert.

POLITICKING

Another factor that will lessen the cheer this season, others say, is the prolonged electioneering period witnessed this year.

Naivasha-based businesswoman Juliet Kanyi says she will spend her Christmas indoors because her business took a beating due to the vagaries of intensive politicking.

She says her spending power has been lessened but is optimistic that business will pick up in the coming days.