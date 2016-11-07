However, many analysts project a suppressed voter turnout for Mrs Clinton from the minority camp, especially among the black population.

This group has been pushed firmly into Mrs Clinton’s corner by Mr Trump’s fiery vitriol against them.

Most polls predict that Mrs Clinton is well poised to sweep the substantial minority vote comprising Asians, Latinos and blacks which propelled Obama to the presidency in the 2008 and 2012 contests.

By KIPCHUMBA SOME

The majority of Kenyan-American voters interviewed by the Sunday Nation say they will vote for Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton to be the 45 President of the United States of America.

Mrs Clinton will on Tuesday face off with the Republic party candidate, billionaire businessman Donald Trump, in what has been termed one of the most divisive polls in American history.

But, although most of the Kenyan-American voters support Mrs Clinton to succeed President Barack Obama, they held deep reservations about her suitability for the job.

“There are no ideal candidates this time round,” said Mr Dan Okoth, who lives with his family in German Town, Maryland.

“They are both bad really, but she is better than Trump,” he said.

On October 27, Mr Okoth took advantage of the early voting option and voted for Mrs Clinton.

“I have two young daughters and I must play my part in guaranteeing them a better future,” he said.

POISED TO SWEEP

Ms Jamile Medina, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who works for a bank in New York, said she will make up her mind on Tuesday on whether or not to vote.

“In 2012, Obama made me cry when he spoke and those tears took me to the polling station. But this time I don’t feel anything. What choice is there between an outright racist (Trump) and a dishonest person (Clinton),” she said.

Mrs Clinton’s once seemingly unassailable lead has largely been wiped out following last week’s statement by the Federal Bureau of Investigations director James Comey that they were investigating a new batch of emails sent by Mrs Clinton using a private server while she served as Secretary of State under President Obama.

ORIGINAL EXPOSE

Political pundits blame Mrs Clinton for mishandling the original expose of the existence of the secret server by trying to avoid questions, which created the impression that she is unduly secretive.

Prior to Mr Comey’s statement, Mrs Clinton led Mr Trump by between three and seven percentage points in nationwide polls, including the battleground states of Florida and Ohio.

But after the release of the emails, her lead dipped and some pollsters polled Mr Trump ahead of Mrs Clinton nationwide, including Florida. Basically, according to the polls, the race is a statistical dead heat.

An in-depth analysis by the Economist on Friday of the early voting in the key swing states of Florida and North Carolina revealed that black turnout had declined.

“Fear of Trump is Clinton’s greatest asset among Black voters, but there are signs that aversion to him might not be enough,” said the magazine. This view is shared by Mr Clinton Gachangi, a Kenyan living in Boston who said he is not voting.

“I am like a lot of millennials (a term used to describe people born between 1980 and 2000) torn between two terrible choices,” he said, while explaining the reasons why he will not be voting for anyone.

BIG MAN SYNDROME

“In Trump, America has proved to be susceptible to the big man syndrome, following the straight-talking billionaire. He is wholly unqualified to lead and runs the risk of turning the country into a police state,” he said.

Yet despite this bleak assessment of Mr Trump, he said he will not cast his vote for his namesake, Mrs Clinton.

“She is too embedded in the system to make any substantial changes. She is completely out of touch and is entirely non-personable,” he said.

Perhaps sensing the lack of interest in the polls, especially by young people, President Obama has stepped up his call for Democrats to come out in large numbers on voting day to support Mrs Clinton to continue his legacy.

But Mr Gachangi, who says he voted for Obama in 2012, “though not wholeheartedly,” has taken issue with the President’s signature achievement – the passing into law in 2010 of the Affordable Health Care for America Act, popularly known as Obamacare

“If this is the legacy that Democrats want to continue, then that’s more the reason not to vote for Clinton. I do not believe in socialising medicare. You saw the other day Obamacare premiums skyrocketing,” he said.

US ECONOMY

Mr Gachangi has lived in the US for 10 years and works as a marketing coordinator at The Channel Company in Boston, Massachusetts. He is also a global youth ambassador at the United Nations. He, however, said that President Obama has stabilised the US economy which was undergoing the worst recession in more than 50 years and said he expects Clinton to build on that legacy, should she get elected.

Moses, a Kenyan who works at the University of Kansas, took issue with those who have decided to boycott the vote. “Indirectly, they will be helping Trump win,” he said.

He requested that we do not disclose his full name to avoid being victimised.

He said he will vote for Mrs Clinton to empower women leaders.

“I have two small girls and I want them growing up knowing that they, too, can be president,” he said. He has been in the US since 2006 and this will be his first time to vote.

Mr James Kamau Kariuki, a priest at Redeemers Episcopal Church in Cairo, Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, said he will vote for Mrs Clinton because “I cannot give Trump the greenlight to send me back home.”

MORAL STANDING

Though he has lived in the US for nearly 20 years, Pastor Kariuki said this will be his first time to vote.

“I minister in a predominantly white neighbourhood and all my neighbours are Republican. But I have told them that I will vote for any Republican but not for Trump,” he said.

One of the ironies of this campaign is that though Mr Trump can’t be termed religious by any measure, he has become the standard bearer for the Christian evangelicals, one of the largest solid voting blocs in the country.

“As a Christian, you must be a person of moral standing but, in this regard, he is off the curve,” said Pastor Kariuki in reference to Mr Trump’s publicised sexist comments on women.

Pastor Kariuki also said that Mr Trump’s refusal to declare his tax returns, which has been a norm for US presidential candidates for decades, indicated that he is insincere. “I pay my tithe faithfully, why can’t he pay his taxes?” he said.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Millicent Odhiambo, who is pursuing a doctorate degree in education at the University of Missouri, Columbia, said she will vote for Mrs Clinton despite criticism that the Democratic nominee has been unable to emotionally connect with her support base.

“Some of my friends say that she is emotionless. But perhaps that is what we probably need – leaders who can separate their emotions from the hard job that should be done,” said Ms Odhiambo, who came to the US eight years ago.

On immigration, an issue that has been central in Mr Trump’s campaign, Ms Odhiambo said that she does not support illegal immigration, but she is opposed to the inhumane manner the Republican candidate has proposed to solve it.

“America is a nation of immigrants, which is not to say that everyone should just come into the country the way they want. However, this issue must be addressed on case-by-case basis. You can’t just lump people and dump them. Most of us are upright members of this society,” she said.

PARTY'S CHOICE

Beffon Nyamosi, 36, who lives in Greenwood, Indiana, will be casting his vote for the first time since he attained citizenship.

“First I am a registered member of the Democratic Party, so I have to vote my party’s choice. At least I know Hillary Clinton’s track record on issues such as foreign policy. Trump has no record working in government and the things he is suggesting, such as mass deportation of immigrants, is rather scary to me,” he said. Mr Nyamosi, a father of one, came to the US seven years ago and works at a mobile logistics firm in Indiana.

“I just want this thing to be over and done with. I am tired of all the racial stuff that it has brought up,” he said. What if he wakes up on Wednesday morning to President Trump? “I will be disappointed, but that’s life,” he said.

FOREGONE CONCLUSION

While the nomination of Clinton as the Democrats flagbearer was a foregone conclusion, Trump disrupted the American political order in a way no other politician has done in decades.

Treatises have been written about his unlikely rise, but the fact remains that his vision of an inward-looking America, coloured with latent racism and religious intolerance, has resonated well with a large section of the US population.

What direction the US will pivot towards depends largely on how they confront this fact. And how they will handle it depends on who will be declared president on Wednesday.