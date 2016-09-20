By JAMES KARIUKI

Wildlife lovers will Tuesday start viewing live global transmissions of the wildebeest migration spectacle on two online channels through YouTube and Facebook.

In an interview with the Nation, WildEarth Chief Executive Graham Wallington said the live transmissions are aimed at luring wildlife lovers to visit Kenyan for the authentic African safari experience.

“One of the scenes that comes to mind is the vast expanses of open land and myriads of different herbivorous species streaming across the Mara River onto new plains in search of the best grazing areas.

Sadly, this is an absolute feast for the predators (Nile crocodiles) who really get their claws stuck in after sunset,” he told the Nation during the exclusive interview.

The streaming will be available on WildEarth’s SafariLIVE YouTube channel and on HerdTracker’s Facebook page from Kenya’s Maasai Mara National Reserve between 1600hours (4pm) to 2300hours (11pm) daily starting September 20 to 25, 2016.

LIVE UPDATES FROM MARA

The transmission will also feature live updates from the plains where packs of lions launch ruthless attacks on hapless wildebeests under the cover of darkness in the Maasai Mara Game Reserve.

“After the sun has gone down, we are going to be using infrared lighting and thermal imaging for the very first time during our live safaris,” Mr Wallington added.

HerdTracker web-app founder Andre Van Kets said the live transmissions are aimed at creating a personal relationship between wildlife lovers and genuine encounters which could lure them to make future plans to witness the natural migration for themselves.

“The wildebeest migration is one of nature’s greatest spectacles and the river crossings remains the biggest reason why thousands of travellers flock the Masai Mara every year.

“We want to show the world just why they need to witness it for themselves here in Kenya,” he said.

The live broadcasts started in October 2016 when HerdTracker partnered with tourism brand promoters, Make It Kenya, to host #MaraLive - the world’s first live web broadcast of the great wildebeest migration from the Maasai Mara through Twitter’s Periscope app.