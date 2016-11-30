Mr Ombele applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court in Kiambu, saying investigations had revealed that the offense was committed in Juja, which lies under the jurisdiction the Kiambu court.

By MARTIN MWAURA

The wife of the slain principal of Kiru High School, Ms Jane Muthoni Mbuthia, has been charged with murder before High Court in Murang’a.

Ms Mbuthia, who has been in remand for the past one week, on Wednesday denied the charges before Justice Hatari Waweru after State Counsel Keya Ombele said medical tests had shown she is fit to stand trial.

The woman who is suspected of having a hand in killing of her husband was accused of committing the crime between November 6 and November 11 at Karuguta area in Kiambu.

DUMPED BODY

Ms Mbuthia and others not before the court, the prosecution claims, jointly murdered Mr Mwangi and dumped his body in a coffee farm in Kiambu County.

Mr Mwangi's severed body was found by a watchman, his face badly bruised and some of his teeth missing.

Mr Ombele applied for the case to be transferred to the High Court in Kiambu, saying investigations had revealed that the offence was committed in Juja, which lies under the jurisdiction the Kiambu station.

BOND TERMS

Senior defence counsel Kariuki Njiri said he had no objection to the transfer of the case but asked the court to fast-track it to allow him apply for Ms Mbuthia's release on bond.

Justice Waweru declined an application by Murang’a Head Teachers Association to be enjoined in the case, saying the case was criminal and not a civil one.

The judge slated the matter to be mentioned in Kiambu on December 1.

JUSTICE VOW

Ms Mbuathia, who is the head teacher of Ichachiri Secondary School in Kiambu, was arrested on November 13.

Separately, Murang’a teachers, led by officials of the Kenya National Union of Teachers officials, vowed to follow up the case until justice is done to Mr Mwangi.