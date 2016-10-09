Attacked woman, Mwende, gets new limbs

It was all joy in Seoul, South Korea, thousands of miles away from the scene of tragedy that saw Ms Jackline Mwende lose both hands during an attack.

After a successful operation in a South Korean hospital, Dhailaban Prosthetic Lab, Ms Mwende was fitted with the custom-made limbs and can now finally hold a glass as she began the journey to recovery.

LG electronics promised to foot Ms Mwende’s medical and transport costs for the prosthetic arms and arranged for her to be flown to the hospital for the procedure.

The myoelectric prosthetics she got use a battery and electronic motors.

They are fitted to the stumps with maximum suspension using suction technology. The artificial hands will help Ms Mwende become self-reliant.

She was able to hold a cup by herself for the first time in more than two months.

Speaking to the Sunday Nation, outgoing vice-chairman, executive board of Kenya Community in Korea, Mr Jackson Ngari said: “Mwende is thankful to God, LG Electronics and all well-wishers for the support she has received so far. Her life, which had come to a dead end, has been transformed and now she has great hopes for the future.”

After the operation, an ecstatic Ms Mwende said, “there’s God in heaven who cares for his people”.

Ms Mwende’s arms were chopped off below the elbow and she suffered injuries on her head after she was allegedly attacked by her husband, who blamed her for not being able to conceive during their seven-year marriage.

Her husband allegedly attacked her in their home with a panga. The attack also left her deaf in one ear.

Ms Mwende left for Korea on September 26 with Ms Helen Kanini Mulwa, a nurse.