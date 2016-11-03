Woman rep injured in car accident

By NYAMBEGA GISESA

By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Nyamira Woman representative Alice Chae and two others have been injured in a car accident today evening.

According to witnesses, the car veered off the road crushing into a nearby shamba injuring Ms Chae, her bodyguard and driver at Duka Moja on the Nairobi-Narok highway.

“All the three were injured but their conditions are not badly of. The women rep suffered injury to her hip,” a medical officer who carried out emergency evacuation of the trio said.

She had attended the questioning of former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee and was headed to Kisii for a fundraising.

The event was scheduled for Friday at Riomoro in Kemera Ward.