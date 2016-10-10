Woman who sold toxic drink that caused death of 8 sentenced to hang

Monday October 10 2016

Caskets of five people out of the 14 who after

Caskets of five people out of the 14 who after consuming a killer brew in Muraru, Embu in August 2012. High Court Judge Jessi Lesiit has convicted a woman to death following the death of five people in 2011 who had taken illicit liquor at her joint. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP  

In Summary

  • The judge ruled that the illicit liquor sod by Jennifer Wanjiru was laced with ethanol and methanol at lethal levels.
  • Ms Wanjiru was charged with eight counts of murder but has been convicted for the deaths of five people.
Advertisement
By MAUREEN KAKAH
More by this Author

A woman who was charged with selling illicit liquor that caused the death of eight people in Ruiru, five years ago has been sentenced to death.

High Court Judge Jessi Lesiit has convicted Jennifer Wanjiru to death following the death of five people in 2011 who had taken chang'a at her selling joint.

She was charged with eight counts of murder but has been convicted for the deaths of five people namely Jane Wambui Kamau, Festus David Nzuki, David Karanja, Samuel Waweru and Julius Kariuki.

The judge ruled that the illicit liquor was laced with ethanol and methanol at lethal levels and resulted to the death of the five.

The judge also pointed out the fact that despite the deaths many others were hospitalized with their lives in danger after taking her illicit brew.

Lady Justice Lesiit said that Ms Wanjiru sold her illicit drink to unsuspecting customers therefore her prescribed sentence is that of murder.