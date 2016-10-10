By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

A woman who was charged with selling illicit liquor that caused the death of eight people in Ruiru, five years ago has been sentenced to death.

High Court Judge Jessi Lesiit has convicted Jennifer Wanjiru to death following the death of five people in 2011 who had taken chang'a at her selling joint.

She was charged with eight counts of murder but has been convicted for the deaths of five people namely Jane Wambui Kamau, Festus David Nzuki, David Karanja, Samuel Waweru and Julius Kariuki.

The judge ruled that the illicit liquor was laced with ethanol and methanol at lethal levels and resulted to the death of the five.

The judge also pointed out the fact that despite the deaths many others were hospitalized with their lives in danger after taking her illicit brew.