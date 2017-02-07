By STELLA CHERONO

A woman who killed her lover in Nairobi’s South B section on Sunday night graduated from a local university two months ago.

Police accuse Fatma Mohammed Okoth, 23, who trained in Industrial Chemistry, of stabbing Flugence John Mwakamba, a pilot, twice in the chest after a quarrel.

Police say the woman attempted to flee from the scene after realizing that the man had died, but neighbours held her until police arrived.

“She had tried to escape, but neighbours held her after a friend of [Mr Mwakamba] raised the alarm,” Makadara OCPD Nehemiah Langat said.

He said a friend of Mr Mwakamba told the police that the couple had been living together for a while.

The friend said that on the fateful day the pilot had arrived home drunk at 8pm.

“A quarrel ensued and the woman picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest,” Mr Langat said.

He said the man had died by the time the police arrived.

Police found the body of the young pilot on the floor of the house and took it to the Chiromo Mortuary.

Mr Langat said the woman is being held at a police station in Makadara and will be taken to court after police complete their investigations.

It is not yet clear what the two were arguing about before the stabbing.

Incidents of people losing their lives to crimes of passion are on the rise.

In one case that shocked the country, 21-year-old Ruth Kamande was accused of killing her boyfriend, Farid Mohamed, by stabbing him 21 times in Buruburu’s Ngarania Court, house number 539 in 2015.