By BRIAN MOSETI

A candidate for the Deputy Chief Justice position is of the opinion that women should show their tangible contributions in marriage.

Judge Roseline Nambuye Naliaka said women have been empowered and should stand up and declare their rights.

Justice Nambuye said she has no problem with the Land Act which was amended to remove the expectation of joint ownership of matrimonial property.

"Women should show what they have contributed to marriage since these days most of them are in employment or are doing something," she said.

"If there is a dispute, then women should go to court and be able to stand up and fight for their rights," she added.

The judge also said she would advocate for traditional dispute settlement methods in cases involving family and the community.