Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro has confirmed that zeroes were added to fraudulent National Youth Service (NYS) transaction amounts.

This resulted in companies belonging to Josephine Kabura earning hundreds of millions of shillings above the contract amounts.

Appearing before a parliamentary committee, Mr Muhoro also dismissed claims that former NYS deputy director-general Adan Harakhe’s password to the financial management system (IFMIS) was stolen.

Mr Muhoro said there was no way a password could have been stolen, adding that it was only shared with another user.

Investigations also indicated that Mr Harakhe approved inflated transactions, leading to the loss of Sh791 million, Mr Muhoro said.

Investigations also revealed that 21 other companies benefitted and won tenders amounting to Sh 999 million, he said.

This brought the total amount of money stolen from the service to more than Sh1.8 billion.

The DCI boss was appearing before the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee investigating the loss of millions of shillings at the NYS.