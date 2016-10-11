Actors, bloggers reject proposed law on videos

By STELLA CHERONO

A proposed law that would require Kenyans posting any videos on the Internet and social media platforms to register all their content for classification has been rejected by artistes and film producers, terming it draconian.

The proposals would also have stymied various media freedoms by authorising police officers to be present during the shooting of a broadcast film and to stop any scene they felt “in their opinions” contravenes the regulations.

The proposals in the Films, Stage Plays and Publications 2016, revised by the Ezekiel Mutua-led Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) would have forced Kenyans taking videos using their mobile phones to register them with the board before posting them on Twitter or Facebook.

Further, it required that the Internet service providers review all the videos exhibited and distributed through their platforms, failure to which they would be fined Sh2 million or be imprisoned for two years or both.

But advertisers, writers, filmmakers, bloggers and actors rejected the proposals yesterday at a forum with the KFCB at the National Museums in Nairobi. Mr Mutua (right), the KFCB chief executive officer, had invited the artistes to a consultative meeting after they raised concerns over the proposed amendments.

According to the proposals, all audio-visual commercials are to be approved by the board and no TV station should broadcast unapproved commercials. It also restricts any commercial, which “in its presentation, deceives or is likely to deceive the person to whom it is addressed or … by reason of its deceptive nature, is likely to affect their economic behaviour”.

In defending the proposals, Mr Mutua said the revision of the Stage Plays Act Cap222 was aimed at aligning KFCB’s legal regulatory framework to the Constitution and creating a framework to facilitate growth in Kenya’s creative industry.

REGULATORY CHALLENGES

“They also seek to accommodate emerging regulatory challenges, occasioned by new technological innovations in film production and distribution,” Mr Mutua said.

But those present at the forum said the proposals were unfavourable and the fines too punitive for creative artistes, broadcasters, advertisers and even the general public.

“First of all, this document says that anyone making any material, regardless of the media, is a broadcaster. This means the KFCB can regulate anyone with a mobile phone that can take videos,” Nest Arts Director George Gachara said.

He said the document created secondary liability in that contractors hired by a company to produce content for production could also be fined individually, in case the company had a problem with the licence.

“If the producer and the contractor are meant to be fined Sh5 million or sent to jail for four years, (then) this will keep upcoming producers and film makers away from the industry that we are trying to grow,” Mr Gachara said.

The artistes also took issue with the proposal of double fines for failure to acquire licences, which they said had become a requirement even for small posters.

“The minimum fine is Sh200, 000 and prison terms have also been increased from one to four years,” Mr Gachara said, adding that the whole document was meant to stop people from creating content.

The artistes also took issue with the proposal that all posters for stage plays must be written in English and if not, the CEO may require a translation, which is certified to his satisfaction. They said that the clause was against the Constitution, which clearly sets out the official national languages as English and Kiswahili.

Mr Mutua said the rejection of the proposed amendments by the stakeholders means that the board has to go back to the drawing board to formulate new changes to Cap222, which he will now enforce as it is.

“In clean faith, we posted the proposals on our website and did what we should do as a board,” he said.