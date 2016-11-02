Zuma report says ‘crimes committed’

By AFP

PRETORIA

South Africa’s anti-corruption watchdog on Wednesday released its report into accusations against President Jacob Zuma and called for prosecutors to investigate alleged criminal activity.

Mr Zuma, whose presidency has been engulfed by multiple scandals, had fought to block the release of the Public Protector’s report, until his lawyers made a surprise U-turn and dropped their legal appeal earlier in the day.

The report was released hours later, further undermining Mr Zuma after a series of court rulings that have tarnished his time in office and fuelled calls for him to stand down.

The investigation probed accusations that Zuma allowed the Guptas, a wealthy Indian business family, to have undue influence over government, including letting them choose some cabinet ministers.

Among findings in the 355-page report was evidence that David van Rooyen visited the Johannesburg neighbourhood where the Guptas live on the day before he was appointed finance minister.

Van Rooyen, a little-known Zuma loyalist, was removed as finance minister just four days later following a market plunge, investor panic and waves of political outrage.

In the report, the Public Protector said it “brings to the notice of the National Prosecuting Authority... those matters identified in this report where it appears crimes have been committed”.

FIRED RUBBER BULLETS

The court’s order came as thousands of people took to the streets of the administrative capital Pretoria to demand that Zuma resigns. Police fired rubber bullets and water cannon to disperse protesters outside President Zuma’s office in Pretoria, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.

Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party had tried to storm the Union Buildings to call for Zuma’s resignation as discontent grows over his leadership.

“The Public Protector is ordered to publish the report forthwith and by no later than 17:00 hours,” judge Dunstan Mlambo told the High Court in Pretoria.

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela concluded her report into the influence of the Gupta family last month, shortly before the expiry of her seven-year term. It was due to be released on October 14 — until Zuma moved to block it.