By NDI EUGENE NDI

NATION Correspondent

YAOUNDÉ

Cameroonian lawyers have ‘unanimously agreed’ to extend their work boycott for another week beginning Monday.

The lawyers have been on strike since October 11, protesting against what they termed the government’s disregard for the common law.

So far, the government has maintained a deaf ear to their grievances.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the 1,000-member disgruntled Association of Cameroon Common Law Lawyers noted ‘with regret’ that the government had not yielded to their demands after they downed their tools for four days.

“We note with regret that the Government instead of responding to our demands is still employing its traditional policy of divide and rule. Consequently, we call on our members to remain resolute, determined, steadfast and focus and not to lend themselves to any Government manipulation,” read the statement signed by four representatives of the association.

“It is clear that some of the common law tenets; things we read and studied, would not be applicable in the next couple of years [in the country]” said Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor Balla.

Cameroon has a bijural system with the English Common Law (inherited from former West Cameroon) and the French Civil Law (inherited from the former East Cameroon) coexisting.

ERODING LAW PRACTICE

The lawyers have called on President Biya to hold an emergency session of the Higher Judicial Council and re-deploy all Civil Law Magistrates from the two Common Law Jurisdictions of the Northwest and Southwest.

In the past, the government has argued it was not eroding the common law practice but was harmonising the two adopted foreign systems.

“We don’t have a problem with harmonisation but it should not be used as a means to thwart or by-pass a constitutional provision which talks about the bijural nature of the country,” Mr Balla stated.

Amongst the demands the lawyers submitted to the government and diplomatic missions accredited to Cameroon last year were a six-month ultimatum for the 83-year-old President Biya to facilitate Cameroon’s return to the federal system as obtained before 1972, protect the Common Law sub-system, respect the bijural system as well as protect the Anglo-Saxon educational system in the two English speaking regions.

President Biya, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982, has not returned to the country since he left for the 71st session of the UN General Assembly late September and observers say the lawyers may not have a quick-fix to their demands in the leader’s absence.

The men and women in black robes, however, say they were working on a plan B that will be implemented should their demands are not met.