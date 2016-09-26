ANC denies claims of new House rules to protect Zuma 

By XINHUA

CAPE TOWN

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) on Monday denied a newspaper report that the ANC wants new rules to protect President Jacob Zuma.

The Sunday Times quoted ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu as saying in an interview that the ANC “wants to change parliament’s rules to create new measures to defend Zuma against abusive MPs before his next visit to the National Assembly”.

“The Office of the ANC Chief Whip in Parliament” is disappointed with the downright dishonest fabrications and shoddy journalism”, spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

“This is blatantly untrue,” Mr Mothapo said, adding that at no point during the interview, such a remark was made.

The Sunday Times reporter, Babalwa Ndenze, cannot produce any record proving that the Chief Whip indeed said those words, said Mothapo.

“Ndenze’s story is wholly based on sensationalized inventions, which he will have an impossible task to prove when the matter is reported to the press ombudsman this week,” the spokesperson said.

Zuma has been disrupted several times by opposition MPs during Q&A sessions in Parliament.