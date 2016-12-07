By AGGREY MUTAMBO

The African Union on Tuesday commented for the first time on Gambian elections, focusing more on praising strongman Yahya Jammeh for conceding than the winner of those polls Adama Barrow.

The AU’s Peace and Security Council hipped praise on Jammeh, who had boasted of ruling the tiny West African country for a billion years, for his political maturity.

“(The) Council congratulated the President Yahya Jammeh for the peaceful conduct and excellent conditions for the holding of the presidential election.

“Council paid tribute to the outgoing President, Yahya Jammeh, who accepted the outcome of the election, by recognising the victory of the opposition candidate Adama Barrow. Council further commended his commitment to the respect of the will of the people, as expressed on December 1, on the occasion of the elections, which, no doubt strengthens democracy in the country,” it added.

The Council, AU’s most powerful organ, charged with security issues on the continent was commenting on the elections for the first time, five days after Jammeh lost to an erstwhile security guard.

The statement said the Council had to be first briefed by the AU Commissioner for Peace and Security Smail Chergui. But the five-day delay meant to suggest the AU had slightly departed from its tradition of congratulating winners within two days of the vote.

However, AU Commission Chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had on Saturday congratulated the winner, before she also praised Jammeh for conceding.

“Congratulations to President-Elect of #TheGambia, Adama Barrow, following Presidential Elections held on December 1, 2016. #GambiaDecides,” she tweeted on her official Twitter page.

“I hail the statesmanship of outgoing President, H.E. Yahya Jammeh, for gracefully accepting the outcome of the elections,” she added.

MILITARY COUP

The results came as a surprise because the country had blocked international observers such as the European Union (EU) which had criticised Jammeh for his poor human rights record.

“The Council also congratulated the President-elect of The Gambia, Mr Adama Barrow, for his election and wished him success in the service of his country, the region and the continent,” the AU Council said.

Jammeh came to power in 1994 in a bloodless military coup. He was only 29 then and went on to win four elections.

In this election though, Barrow was initially given 263,515 against Jammeh’s 212,099. But the Gambian Electoral Commission recounted the votes, reducing his lead by more than 35,000 votes.

The recounted votes showed Barrow had 227,708, while Jammeh garnered 208,487 with the third candidate Mama Kandeh managed 89,768 votes.

The AU generally commended the political actors in the Gambia for conducting a successful poll and hoped there will be “a peaceful and orderly transition process.”

“Council reaffirmed its strong commitment to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, whose implementation is the best guarantee for the respect for constitutional order in the continent,” it added referring to its 2005 policy that forbids coups, illegal change of government or refusal to surrender once defeated.