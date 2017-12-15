He sys it is important that learners are equipped with knowledge on how to handle emergencies.

A medical emergency service provider based in Mogadishu, Somalia, Aamin Ambulance Service, has launched a free first aid training for the city’s residents in a bid to improve emergency response.

Aamin is further seeking partnerships with corporates and international non-governmental organisations in its mission to ensure that more people are trained to respond to emergencies that are common in the country which has experienced internal strife for three decades.

Already, the organisation has, in collaboration with the Somali Ministry of Education, initiated a joint collaboration on first aid and emergency response training in schools and universities in Banadir region.

Dr Abdirahman Abdikadir, the chairman and founder of Aamin Ambulance Service, says students play a pivotal role in the society and it is important that they are equipped with knowledge on how to handle emergencies.

In the programme, the educational institutions will be provided with phone contacts of the ambulance provider for easy communication any time their service is needed. First aid and emergency kits will also be offered for free.

“Most of our financial supporters are teachers and students especially those in the tertiary level. Now we have the ministry as our partner and we are grateful to help them the way we can,” said Dr Abdikadir, whose company provides free emergency services.

Dr Abdikadir says the experience of October 14 when over 300 people were killed in a deadly blast in the capital prompted him and several other doctors to organise the free first aid training for its citizenry.

“We realised that apart from just being ill-equipped, our people also lacked the capacity to immediately attend to victims through first aid,” observed Dr Abdikadir.

“This is not just a PR exercise; it is a long-term project and at the end of it we hope all institutions and households will have people trained in first aid skills,” he added.

“And that is why we are calling on our brothers and sisters out there, especially in the corporate and international non-governmental institutions to come and partner with us in this noble project,” stated the doctor.

While applauding the medical service provider for its efforts in providing evacuation and first aid support to victims of the October 14 terror attack in Mogadishu, Education Minister Abdirahman Dahir Osman said it was imperative that students get basic knowledge to effectively respond in emergency situations.

Osman requested the ambulance service organisation to carry out first aid awareness campaigns and train students in schools and universities in Banadir region to prepare for any situation that will need quick medical attention.

During the launch of the first aid training programme, Mr Osman said, “As we know, Aamin Ambulance Service did a lot of work on emergency rescue on 14th October where many people were saved thanks to their efforts and with the grace of God. On behalf of the government and my ministry in particular, I extend our big gratitude to them for their effort.”

The minister said schools must implement emergency rescue programmes to mitigate harm during emergency cases especially because of security challenges in the country, adding that there is need for close collaboration with Aamin Ambulance.

According to the minister, emergency rescue and first aid programmes have been incorporated into the national syllabus.

“As a ministry, this issue (of emergency rescue) is among our top priorities…and we have included in the curriculum how teachers and the students can respond to emergency cases,” Mr Osman added.

The Ministry of Health Director, Dr Abdulahi Hashi, also recommended the programme and offered the ministry's support.

Dr Abdukadir emphasised on the need to invest in ambulance services, not just to help during times of explosions, but also in all other emergency medical cases.

“Ambulance service is needed by all Somalis not only to rescue bomb explosion victims but also for a pregnant mother, children suffering from diarrhoea and any other person who is very sick. Truly, my appeal is for every Somali to participate in this matter,” he said