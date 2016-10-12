By AFP

BUJUMBURA

Burundi's lower house of Parliament on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This is after the UN began an enquiry into human rights abuses in the turbulent nation.

The draft law was passed with 94 votes in favour, two against and 14 abstentions. It will next go to the Senate — also dominated by the ruling party — before being approved by President Pierre Nkurunziza.

In April, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said she was conducting a "preliminary examination" of the situation in Burundi — the first step towards a full investigation and possible prosecutions — looking into allegations including murder, torture, rape and forced disappearances.

And two weeks ago the United Nations launched a high-level probe into rights violations in Burundi after a report warned of possible "crimes against humanity" and the risk of genocide.

"It is perfectly clear that this is a plot to do harm to Burundi," Gaston Sindimwo, Burundi's vice president, said last week, referring to the investigations.