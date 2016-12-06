DR Congo has been wracked by recent violence sparked by a political crisis brought on by the postponing of a presidential election which had been due to take place before the end of the year.

The fighting was due to rivalry between the newly named traditional chief and his uncle, "who came to oust his nephew and seize power", an interior ministry official said.

KINSHASA

At least 31 people died in weekend clashes triggered by tribal rivalry in Congo's central Tshikapa region, the deputy governor of Kasai province said on Monday.

Fighting from Friday to Sunday between police and troops on the one hand and members of a local militia on the other left "13 dead and 14 injured among security forces" and "18 dead" militia fighters, Hubert Mbingho N'Vula said on state television.

"Public order has been restored," he said.

Earlier in the day he had given the militia toll as just 10 fighters.

Exact details of the weekend bloodshed are sketchy but a local official said a group of police and soldiers had been hacked to death on Friday night by the militia members in a village around 30km from Tshikapa who them made off with the troops' weapons.

Fighting between the militia and government forces lasted throughout Saturday night and a large part of Sunday.

Kasai is a particularly isolated and under-developed region in Democratic Republic of Congo.

