Fears are mounting in Tunisia that the return of jihadists from foreign battlefields could destabilise a country already reeling from a wave of attacks since its 2011 revolution.

Concern has increased after a Tunisian was identified as the suspected attacker who mowed down 11 people with a hijacked truck at a Berlin Christmas market last week and also killed the driver.

The rampage was claimed by Islamic State in a video showing Anis Amri pledging allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Days later Tunisia said it had arrested Amri’s nephew and two others it said were linked to the Berlin attack suspect but not to the assault itself.

Tunisia has seen an emergence of extremism since the 2011 revolution that toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, as well as a wave of jihadist attacks on tourists and security forces.

EXTRIMIST GROUPS

The United Nations estimates that more than 5,500 Tunisians are fighting alongside extremist groups, including in Syria and Iraq and Libya.

“The issue of returning jihadists is acute because the noose is being tightened around IS in Syria, Iraq and Libya,” said political analyst Hamza Meddeb.

He was referring to ground being lost by IS fighters in Syria and Iraq under an onslaught by a US-led coalition and the fall of their Libyan bastion Sirte.

These setbacks have sparked concern that tens of thousands of jihadists could head back to their home countries, including to Tunisia.

Last week interior minister Hedi Majdoub told parliament 800 jihadists had returned, saying however that the authorities have them on their radar.