  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Africa

Tanzanian police arrest 5 pregnant pupils and their parents

Monday January 8 2018

A pregnant woman.

Tanzanian authorities arrested five pregnant schoolgirls and their parents, but later released them on bail. Police are looking for the men impregnated them. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

  • District Commissioner Sebastian Waryuba ordered the arrest of the pregnant girls as part of his efforts to end teen pregnancy.
  • But gender and human rights activists argued that the authorities should arrest the men who sired the babies, not the schoolgirls.
Advertisement
By THE CITIZEN
More by this Author

TANDAHIMBA

Five pregnant pupils and their parents were arrested in Tandahimba District in Mtwara region of Tanzania in a crackdown, following an order by District Commissioner Sebastian Waryuba.

The schoolgirls and their parents were, however, released on bail.

FATHERS ON THE RUN

This was revealed by District Administrative Secretary Mohamed Azizi on behalf of Mr Waryuba.

According to Mr Azizi, authorities are still looking for the men who impregnated the girls – they vanished shortly after the DC issued the directive for their arrest.

Related Content

“We have managed to arrest the girls and their parents but unfortunately those who impregnated the girls have escaped and we are looking for them,” said Mr Azizi.

TEEN PREGNANCIES

Child pregnancies in Tandahimba have been on the rise.

In 2015 some 20 cases were reported while in 2017 some 27 cases were recorded.

Speaking during a district consultative committee meeting earlier last week, Mr Waryuba said the schoolchildren and their parents should be detained pending investigations.

His directive is part of the efforts to end pregnancies among students in the district.

Mr Waryuba said it was intolerable that 55 schoolgirls should be expelled from school because they are pregnant.

But gender and human rights activists have decried his directive. They argued that the authorities should arrest the men who sired the babies, not the students.

Related Stories

Sat Jun 24 23:00:00 EAT 2017

John Magufuli says teen mothers should quit school

Mr Magufuli's comments drew the ire of the African organisation for women's rights.

  • Tue Jun 27 12:40:30 EAT 2017 Tanzanians reject Magufuli views on teen mums
  • Thu Jul 06 17:03:51 EAT 2017 Rights groups urge Tanzania to stop threatening civil society
  • Wed Jun 28 15:48:54 EAT 2017 ARUNGA: You’re wrong about high school mothers, Magufuli