Former Nigeria president's aide faces $15m fraud charge

An aide to Nigeria's former President Goodluck Jonathan has been charged with $15 million fraud.

Warpamo Dudafa, the former special assistant for domestic affairs, appeared before a High Court in Lagos on Thursday to answer to a six-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Six other accomplices are facing 15 counts related to conspiracy and fraud.

They are Amajuoyi Briggs, Adedamola Bolodeoku and four companies, Pluto Properties and Investment, Seagate Property Development, Trans Ocean Property and Investment and Avalon Global Property Ltd.

The first, second and third accused pleaded not guilty after the charges were read.

Meanwhile, the four individuals representing the companies listed in the charge each pleaded guilty to the offences.

Prosecutors asked the court to allow time for a review of the facts.

Justice Babs Kuewumi, however, declined and adjourned the case to September 27.