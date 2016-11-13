Gambia Newsman arrested for taking photos

By AFP

A photojournalist arrested on Thursday for snapping a crowd of ruling party supporters in Gambia was still being held today, a security source told AFP.

Mr Alagie Manka was detained on the outskirts of the capital Banjul for taking pictures of President Yahya Jammeh supporters with a smartphone, a family member told AFP.

“Alagie Manka was Thursday afternoon arrested by soldiers who found him snapping a crowd of ruling party supporters that returned from nominating President Yahya Jammeh for the presidential election,” a National Intelligence Agency (NIA) source told AFP Saturday on condition of anonymity.

The arresting soldiers transferred Manka to the NIA headquarters in Banjul for questioning.

“We are currently interrogating and screening him. He is not being maltreated by the agents,” added the NIA source.

Manka is a freelance photojournalist and documentary filmmaker.

His family members told AFP they had not seen him since Thursday.