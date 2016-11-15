Gambia to leave International Criminal Court in Nov 2017

Tuesday November 15 2016



Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga hears the first-ever sentence delivered by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on July 10, 2012. Gambia has announced its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, accusing the Hague-based tribunal of the "persecution and humiliation of people of colour, especially Africans". PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  
  • He singled out the case of former British prime minister Tony Blair, who the ICC decided not to indict over the Iraq war.
  • Gambia's withdrawal will take effect one year after the letter was received on November 4.
By AFP
UNITED NATIONS

The Gambia has notified the United Nations that it is withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, the third African country to give formal notice of a pullout, a UN spokesman said Monday.

South Africa and Burundi also ignored appeals from UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to reverse their decisions and have sent letters confirming that they are quitting the ICC. 

"We have received the official, formal notification, which has now been processed," UN spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Banjul's decision to pull out of the court struck a personal blow against the tribunal's chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, a Gambian lawyer and former justice minister.

Gambian Information Minister Sheriff Bojang charged that the ICC had been used "for the persecution of Africans and especially their leaders" while ignoring crimes committed by the West.

Gambia's withdrawal will take effect one year after the letter was received on November 4.

Kenya, Namibia and Uganda are among other African countries that have indicated they, too, are considering pulling out of the Rome statute, the ICC's founding treaty.

