An African Union team charged with overseeing obedience to South Sudan peace agreement says it is focusing on the role of traditional leaders to ensure lasting harmony in the troubled country.

The Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) said on Monday that traditional leaders can improve reconciliation among warring communities.

JMEC chairman and former Botswana President Festus Mogae said this group has in the past been effective mediators among communities and can be useful in implementing peace and conflict resolution arrangements.

At a meeting with the group's umbrella body called the Chiefs Council of South Sudan in Juba, Mr Mogae said these leaders bring in useful experience and local understanding which can build long-term peace.

“I appeal to you as I have done to the rest of the leaders of this country to go all out and preach peace and reconciliation to extend friendship to all including estranged members of the opposition,” he said.

South Sudan has experienced spates of violence since December 2013 when President Salva Kiir and former Vice President Riek Machar disagreed.

The two sides finally signed an agreement in August last year, mediated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad).

They would form a transitional government later in April, this year only for renewed violence to erupt in July. Dr Machar subsequently fled Juba, demanding to return only after a buffer provided by a regional protection force is created.

Though Juba has gone on to replace Dr Machar as First Vice President, there have been reported fights between his loyalists and those in the government, making the country generally unsafe.

The former Botswana leader argued that local traditional leaders should help diffuse the tension between various ethnic communities who have been differing over the conflict.

“What we need at this stage, is achieving maximum awareness about peace agreement among communities. This is why nationwide campaigns and reconciliation is critical," he said.

The meeting was attended by 655 chiefs representing 28 states and Yei administrative area.

Speaking on behalf of the chiefs, the President of Chiefs Council of South Sudan Deng Macham Angui Garang said “the solution to the conflict is in our hands”

"We, therefore, need to be partners in the Peace Process together with the international organisation," Mr Garang said.

“We know the politicians in the government and those in the opposition. They are our people. We need to talk to them,” he said.

The Commission is a body of international officials and experts set up in 2015 to monitor the peace deal between the country’s parties in conflicts.