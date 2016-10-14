Medical delivery drones now take maiden flight in Rwanda skies

By AFP

MUHANGA, Rwanda

“Three, two, one, launch!” And with that, catapulted from a ramp, the small fixed-wing drone buzzes into the air towards its destination, Kabgayi Hospital two kilometres away.

Rwanda has inaugurated a drone operation that its backers hope will kickstart a revolution in the supply of medical care in rural parts of Africa, in the first instance by delivering batches of blood to 21 clinics.

Maternal mortality rates in Africa are among the highest on the globe largely due to postpartum haemorrhage caused by lack of access to blood transfusions.

Rwanda is no exception, and the situation here is worsened by the topography of a country dubbed “the land of a thousand hills” as well as intense seasonal rains.

This makes the transport of blood by road often long and difficult.

“Blood is a very precious commodity so you cannot just stock a lot of it in every health centre,” said Keller Rinaudo, CEO of Zipline, a California-based robotics company that designed the 15 drones and the base housing them in Muhanga, 50 kilometres west of Kigali.

DELIVER LIFE-SAVING INFUSIONS

Rinaudo hopes his system will allow the government to instantly deliver life-saving transfusions to any citizen in the country in 15 to 30 minutes.

US package-delivery giant UPS and global vaccine alliance Gavi have invested $1.1 million in the Zipline project, one of a handful on the continent seeking to harness the potential of delivery drones to overcome poor infrastructure.

For the Rwandan government, blood delivery by drone is not cheaper, but it promises to be much faster.

The drones dubbed “Zips” are shaped like a fat-bellied miniature plane with a two-metre wingspan.

They are battery-powered with a range of around 150 kilometres, weigh 13 kilogrammes and can carry a cargo of about 1.5 kilos, or three bags of blood.

Flying at up to 70 kilometres per hour, it is predicted every drone could make as many as 150 deliveries a day.

At the tent that serves as a launch station, Zipline technicians monitor the drones from laptops while others prepare the payload: Small cardboard boxes with paper parachutes that will hold the blood and be dropped from a height of around 20 metres.

As the test flights were carried out, curious residents peered through the fence, watching as the drones were flung into the air, returning after dropping their cargo at the hospital, and landing on an inflatable mattress.

Zipline plans to open a second base in Rwanda next year, meaning the whole of the tiny country would be within range.