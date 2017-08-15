Fazul's sword now targets AfriCOG...

By STELLA CHERONO

The NGOs Coordination Board has declared war on yet another non-profit, a day after de-registering the Kenyan Human Rights Commission.

The board’s Executive Director Fazul Mohamed on Tuesday asked Kenya’s chief crime buster Ndegwa Muhoro to shut down the Africa Centre for Open Governance (AfriCOG).

In a letter to Mr Muhoro, Mr Mohamed also wants AfriCOG directors prosecuted for allegedly operating the NGO without registration.