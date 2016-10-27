Nigerians demand dismissal of judges

By NATION CORRESPONDENT

Mobs took over the streets of Nigeria’s capital Abuja and occupied the Supreme Court to protest against corruption in the Judiciary.

The protesters marched to the Supreme Court demanding all judges arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) to step aside pending the outcome of their trials.

They accused the National Judicial Council (NJC) of supporting the “corrupt” judges.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions such as: “Stop corruption before it stops you,” “Don’t get it twisted, Judiciary is not on trial, only corrupt officials are.”

NJC chairman Justice Mahmoud Mohammad, who is also the Chief Justice of Nigeria, had criticised police for arresting the judges.

All the judges were still sitting in their courts despite the public outrage.

One of them, Justice Adeniyi Ademola, in whose home millions of naira were found, vowed not to leave office.

The judge, who presided over cases on Tuesday, advised parties before him to apply for transfers if they were not comfortable with him continuing their cases.

“As far as we are concerned, we have been asked to maintain our seats, so that is the position,” he said.

DSS operatives stormed Justice Ademola’s home and those of six other judges on October 7-8 in search of incriminating documents.