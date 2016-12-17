By AFP

MAIDUGURI

Ali Bukar didn’t know anyone when he arrived in Maiduguri with 43 people in tow and not a coin in his pocket.

Bukar was fleeing the killings by the Boko Haram Islamists in northeast Nigeria — along with his wives, sons, their wives and grandchildren.

“We slept in a parking lot until a man took pity on us,” he said.

Around one million people have flooded the capital of Borno state seeking to escape the Boko Haram insurgency that begun in 2009.

The displaced people’s camps are not sufficient, so residents of Maiduguri have opened their doors to the victims of conflict.

But now, years later the refugees still cannot return to their villages, and struggling city residents are starting to blame them for problems in the community.

Between 70 to 90 per cent of the displaced in Maiduguri have relied on the compassion of locals to survive.

Bukar and his family had never been in a camp. A merchant welcomed them to his home and fed them for a year, the old man said.

“But then, we had to leave because the financial burden became too much,” he added.

Today, the family is living in a “hosting community”, one of hundreds of such private places where refugees are sheltered.

“I couldn’t just sit there and watch people die of hunger. I had to help them,” said Baba Kura Al-Kahi, the boss of these hosting communities, a businessman who made his fortune in real estate and in 2013, turned over some land he owned to the displaced.

STILL STRONG

Today, many refugees are squatters on construction sites, in schools, in public housing, while thousands of others are taken in by relatives or members of their ethnic group, often Kanuri or Hausa.

Neighbours have organised aid, growing food for the most needy, bringing them clothes and sheets and cooking utensils.

“But resources are overstretched, especially with regards to water and sanitation, hospital facilities, even food security issues,” Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima, said.

Still Maiduguri, after years of being under siege, has a semblance of normal life compared with the devastated hinterland.

The city’s ceasefire has been pushed back four hours to 10pm.

Soldiers and checkpoints are less noticeable and merchants and passers-by have returned to the sidewalks.

The schools, which were closed for two years, reopened last month.

Over the past year, President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has made repeated announcements that Boko Haram is close to being defeated, and Shettima considers the battle “over” and predicts that hundreds of thousands of the displaced will have returned home by May.

But this is the cradle of Boko Haram Islamists and they have not vanished.

Just last weekend, a suicide bombing hit Maiduguri’s market, killing one and injuring 18.

The two bombers were girls thought to be only seven or eight years old, a hallmark of the jihadist group which often uses women or girls in such operations — especially in Borno state — the epicentre of the insurgency.

ILLS INCREASE

And the economy of the region has been ravaged by war.

Unemployment is sky high at 35 per cent or more, according to the Borno governor.

In the streets, the number of beggars who bang on the windshields of the cars stopped at red lights has mushroomed.

The city’s ills are now being blamed on the refugees, these waves of people who have flooded Maiduguri and doubled its population since the Boko Haram revolt began.

The insurgency has left more than 20,000 people dead and 2.6 million displaced.

The governor says the camps for the displaced are the source of many problems, including networks for prostitution and drug trafficking.

“The residents helped as much as they could but now they are more and more critical,” a journalist in Maiduguri who requested anonymity said.