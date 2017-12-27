– one group wants the village renamed while the other group wants its named retained.

By JOSEPH ODUHA

JUBA

At least 22 people have been killed in inter-clan clashes in South Sudan, a local government official has said.

The fighting, the latest in a series of attacks between rival communities, occurred in Bor South in central Jonglei State, some 200 kilometres north of the capital Juba.

CLASHES

The Commissioner of Bor South County, Deng Mabior, said about 18 people were also critically injured during the clashes which occurred over the weekend.

He added that many people have been displaced.

According to local media reports, the conflict erupted over ownership of grazing land and the naming of a village – one want its name Panweel retained while another group is seeking to have it renamed to Anuet.

Jonglei State's Minister of Information, Deng Akech, also confirmed the incident. He said the military was deployed to the area to ease the tension.

“The situation is currently under control of the army. The army is doing a good job by also talking to them about peace. But the challenge now is on the humanitarian aspect,” Mr Mabior told a local radio station.

INVESTIGATE

The regional government said it would investigate the conflict and arrest those found to have instigated the violence.

"What we are trying to do now is to make sure that the situation is contained,” Mr Mabior said.

Rival pastoralists and farming communities in South Sudan have a long and bloody history of tit-for-tat attacks.

The fighting has worsened amidst the disintegration of society during the four-year civil war, which began in December 2013.