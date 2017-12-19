By DAILY MONITOR

Eight Ugandan journalist who were arrested nearly a month ago have been released on bail.

The Red Pepper journalists who are facing several charges treason, libel and offensive communication were a non-cash bail of Sh570,000 by a Ugandan court on Tuesday.

Their sureties were also bonded at Sh570, 000 each.

The eight were charged last month with publication of a news story prejudicial to national security and publication of a story that defamed President Museveni, his brother Gen Salim Saleh and Uganda Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde.

They were also charged with use of the electronic system to publish information that portrayed Museveni, Saleh and Tumukunde as if they are planning to overthrow President Paul Kagame of Rwanda.