Sacked Zambia minister faces graft probe

By MICHAEL CHAWE

LUSAKA

The Zambian anti-graft agency has opened an investigation against former Information minister Chishimba Kambwili on suspicion of corruption.

President Edgar Lungu last week sacked party stalwart Kambwili for an undisclosed reasons.

“I wish to inform you that there has been an inquiry against Hon Kambwili on allegations of corrupt practices,” said the Anti-Corruption Commission spokesman, Mr Timothy Moono, in a brief statement.

He said the investigation was ongoing. The sacking of Mr Kambwili has sent a ripple effect amongst the “original” Patriotic Front (PF) party members who have been combined in a Cabinet with former governing Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) counterparts.

The governing PF insiders say old members feared their future was bleak. Mr Kambwili, also a founder member of PF, contested for the party presidency at the height of a chaotic succession wrangle after the death of President Michael Sata in 2014.

Mr Lungu went on to win the nomination, national election and appointed Mr Kambwili in his first Cabinet.