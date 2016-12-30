By AFP

BRAZZAVILLE

Three people died and four suffered bullet injuries Thursday during a short-lived mutiny at a jail in Congo's capital Brazzaville, the prosecutor said.

The unrest broke out in the afternoon at a prison near the city's court when a few prisoners got hold of guns belonging to the wardens, Andre Ngakala Oko said.

"They started shooting in all directions creating panic," he said, adding that the three dead included a "gendarme, a mutineer and a civilian killed by a fleeing mutineer.

"Four people were wounded: three mutineers and a civilian," he said.